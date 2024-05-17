'Quite horrific': Business fined after employee's fingers crushed in roller

A Warrnambool roofing business has been fined $40,000 after a worker had his fingers degloved by a machine about a week into the job.
Uniroll Roofing - which operates a six-employee business - pleaded guilty to charges under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday, May 16, 2024.
The company was fined $40,000.
Documents obtained by The Standard revealed the employee had been working for about a week before the incident occurred on April 26, 2022 and prior to that date he was not shown any written safe work procedures.
He also did not have any experience of working in a factory environment.
At the time of the incident, the man was asked to process a job on the Trimdeck machine which rolls flat metal sheets.
After he started the job, he noticed there were marks being deposited on the metal and pressed the emergency stop button to shut it down.
He attempted to clean the marks off the rollers, something he saw another worker do. As he did so, the owner informed him there was a more effective way of cleaning it.
The owner instructed him to program the Trimdeck machine so the rollers would continue running.
While the machine was running, the owner demonstrated how to clean the rollers. He then watched the employee for a few seconds before leaving to attend to another job.
About 30 seconds later, the employee heard a noise behind him, which caused him to turn his head. As he did so the roller caught the scouring pad and spun his fingers into the press.
The man pulled his hand out of the machine and realised the ring and middle fingers on his right hand had been crushed and degloved.
Other workers assisted before he was driven to the Warrnambool Base Hospital. He had surgery on his fingers the following day at the St John of God Hospital in Warrnambool.
On May 19, 2022, he had surgery a second time to remove a graft from his little finger. He did not return to work for Uniroll until June 20, 2022.
The court documents revealed the owner approached the employee on August 17, 2022, and told him he was not really suited to the job and let him go.
The employee returned to work the following day thinking his employment would cease at the end of the week. At about 11am he was told by another person that the owner said he had to leave.
In court, a lawyer for Uniroll said the company was apologetic and "acknowledged the seriousness of the offence and the injury caused" and took a number of steps in response to the incident.
That included updating its procedures, developing a skill training matrix on how to correctly use machinery, an appropriate training register, developed an OHS safety manual and a new procedure for the Trimdeck machine which requires a padlock to lock the main power supply while maintenance is being performed.
She said the small, family-owned business began in 2020 and had been "operating in the red" after the COVID pandemic and a conviction would worsen the financial situation of the business.
But magistrate Franz Holzer said a conviction was appropriate.
"There needs to be a clear statement by this court that this behaviour ... there's a consequence," he said.
"Wilfully disregarding safety equipment principles ... with quite horrific effects".
The business was convicted and ordered to pay $4207 in costs.
