'Quite horrific': Business fined after employee's fingers crushed in roller

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated May 17 2024 - 12:29pm, first published 10:28am
Uniroll Roofing in Warrnambool has been fined and convicted $40,000 after a new employee had fingers crushed in a rolling machine.
A Warrnambool roofing business has been fined $40,000 after a worker had his fingers degloved by a machine about a week into the job.

JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

