'Housing solution': Your morning news

The region's housing crisis has been a hot topic for the past three or so years but a quick-fix that could have significant benefits is gaining momentum. Warrnambool City Council has unveiled "sympathetic" designs of relocatable housing for key workers slated for council-owned land at the back of the closed saleyards. A preferred private developer has been identified and representatives will outline proposals at a public meeting next week. You can read more below.
I don't want to upset your weekend plans but you need to watch this frightening video of a reckless motorist on our roads. He passes a truck on a blind corner despite double lines. Thankfully no one was injured but this type of behaviour is just outrageous. Police are on the hunt for the culprit. Stay safe on the roads this weekend.
The $150m federal upgrade to the Maroona to Portland rail freight line could deliver major economic benefits, including at least 100 ongoing jobs across the region, according to Port of Portland chief Greg Burgoyne. The upgrade will see tons of mineral sand and grains transported by train to the port.
