'Game-changer': $150m line upgrade to bring hundreds of jobs to south-west

The $150 million investment in the freight rail line between Portland and Maroona will be a jobs bonanza for the region, according to Port of Portland chief executive officer Greg Burgoyne.
Mr Burgoyne said the upgrade would see the region connected to the freight rail line across Australia, drive investment in the region and had the potential to deliver cost savings to consumers.
"The opportunity this provides for the region is quite profound," Mr Burgoyne said.
He said there would be hundreds of jobs created as a result of the upgrade, which he hopes will begin mid this year, with up to 60 jobs during construction and additional jobs from companies which decide to invest in the region.
"It will create hundreds of jobs for the region," Mr Burgoyne said.
"This is an absolute game-changer.
"It connects the region with the rest of Australia on rail freight."
Mr Burgoyne said the rail line upgrade would drastically reduce the cost per tonne to transport goods.
He said the two commodities that would likely increase in volume when the line is upgraded were grains and mineral sands.
"The huge reduction in cost per tonne creates cost savings, which allows miners and farmers to reinvest," Mr Burgoyne said.
"Efficiency in the supply chain is good for producers and miners and it can also be good for consumers."
Mr Burgoyne said the upgrade would ensure additional investment in the region for many years to come.
"Expect to see a lot of economic activity and economic activities being generated across the region," he said.
Mr Burgoyne said there were a number of factors, including foreign exchange and commodity pricing that were out of the control of investors.
"What they look for is efficiency in the supply chain."
Improved efficiencies result in further investment, creating jobs, Mr Burgoyne said.
He said it could also open up new grain markets across South Australia.
"The GRP - the Gross Regional Product of our region should grow substantially."
Mr Burgoyne said he hoped the line upgrade would be completed by July 2025.
He said the Port of Portland would also complete work to upgrade its own rail infrastructure.
"The Port has its own rail infrastructure and we are going to upgrade that to match the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) line," Mr Burgoyne said.
He said there had been a large number of people involved in lobbying for the upgrade for many years.
"We've been working on this for over a decade and a number of people before me have also been advocating for the upgrade," Mr Burgoyne said.
Key to securing the funding was the business case put forward by Adrian Teaha from the ARTC, Mr Burgoyne said.
"Adrian led the business case and he led the collaboration of industry, federal, state and local governments," he said.
"Through his good work we were able to complete a business case that proved the economics around this investment.
"In the absence of that, there was very little chance that any government would fund this."
Mr Burgoyne said Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Catherine King had also thrown her support behind the upgrade.
"She was very supportive and understanding of the importance in investing in this line," he said
Mr Burgoyne also thanked state Roads Minister Melissa Horne.
He said the upgrade would take a lot of trucks off roads.
This would have the benefit of reduced road trauma and wear and tear on roads, along with helping companies meet decarbonisation targets.
"One of the quickest ways to achieve those is to take trucks off roads and put them on trains," he said.
"The ongoing benefits outside the direct economic benefit are quite profound."
Mr Burgoyne also thanked the work of the people involved with the Green Triangle Region Freight Action Plan and the Glenelg Shire, in particular mayor Karen Stephens.
"I'd also like to thank state member Jacinta Ermacora," he said.
"Almost from day one she got to understand the issues we were trying to deal with and was very supportive"
In 2023, Mr Burgoyne described the Maroona-Portland rail line as "third world".
