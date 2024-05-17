Footy HQ: Draft contender's latest setback

It's sports reporter Justine McCullagh-Beasy here ahead of another intriguing round of football in south-west Victoria.
Our area is known for producing elite players who go on to play in the AFL - Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (pick one), Hugh McCluggage (pick three), Ben Cunnington (pick five) and Gary Rohan (pick six) were all snapped up in the top-10 of their respective drafts over the past 15 years.
Koroit's Finn O'Sullivan is the latest Hampden export touted to go inside the top-10.
Some talent scouts have earmarked the midfielder as this year's number one pick.
But the talented teen's draft year has been beset with injury.
He hurt his thumb only to return and injure a finger in the opposite hand in his return game.
Initially O'Sullivan hoped it would heal naturally but this week he underwent surgery and is facing up to nine weeks on the sidelines.
We wish him all the best in his recovery.
We hope you enjoy the selection of articles below. You can also visit standard.net.au for a full range of our local football content.
Until next week, may the best team win.
