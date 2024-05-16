Health of island wallabies bounces back after last-resort intervention

Concerns about the health of Griffith Island's wallaby population in Port Fairy have alleviated after several females were seen carrying young in their pouches.
It comes as Moyne Shire Council said it would stop providing supplementary water to the mammals following advice from the Victorian Conservation Regulator and macropod specialists.
Director of environment economy and place Jodie McNamara explained the population had reached a density greater than the resources available on the island, resulting in the observed population crash.
"It is important to recognise that this is a natural ecological process that can occur, and populations can 'boom' and 'bust' based on resource availability," she said.
"Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action veterinarians conducted follow-up wellbeing checks last month and concluded the welfare concern is diminishing as environmental conditions change.
"Wallabies were observed to be active and alert, with several females seen carrying young in their pouches."
Macropods attain water from the surrounding environment and consumption in their diets, with intervention only performed in extreme circumstances.
Ms McNamara discouraged the public from interacting with wildlife including watering and feeding.
"This can result in behavioural change, dependency on human intervention, attract other invasive species like foxes and ravens and increase the risk of zoonosis transmission," she said.
"An increase in raven activity on the island (near watering facilities), has also been reported by a local volunteer group and is considered to have contributed to several shearwater fatalities this season."
