New kids party store to add a touch of magic to CBD

A new Warrnambool business is aiming to bring a bit of magic back into the children's birthday parties.
Willow and Saige recently moved the shop they opened two years ago into Warrnambool's main street, but now they have unveiled plans to use its old location in Glasshouse Plaza for children's parties.
Willow and Saige Kids will open on June 15, and owners Jo and Steven Jacobs are starting the renovations and fit-out of the store.
Ms Jacobs said a third of the new store would be partitioned off for themed children's parties.
"We'll create a magical entrance to the party area. Give kids a little magical experience when they walk in," she said.
"The rest will be a little magical boutique, just to bring back the magic and imagination in kids' lives."
The boutique will have fairy things, gifts and clothing.
The themed parties - which will cater for six to 10 children - will include fairy and magicians parties and painting parties.
"People have asked us to do parties in our new store but we just don't have the room for it," she said.
But with two years left to run on their lease on the Glasshouse Plaza store, they decided to try something different and see if it works.
Ms Jacobs said relocating their main store to Liebig Street had been a good move.
"We've got a lot more exposure, more walk-in and a lot more room," she said.
Ms Jacobs said she had always wanted to open up her own store.
But it was a holiday from NSW to Warrnambool two years ago with her husband - who used to live in Koroit decades ago - that sparked the idea of opening up here.
And two years ago this month was the beginning of major change for the couple.
"Moved 1000 kilometres to Victoria, got married and opened the shop all in the span of two weeks," Ms Jacobs said.
"Got married on May 14, moved to Victoria on May 16 and opened the shop on May 28."
Ms Jacobs, who came to Australia as a backpacker 20 years ago, said her interest in crystals started when she was growing up in Holland and used to visit the crystal shop across the road from the supermarket.
"While mum and dad were doing the grocery shopping I would go to the crystal shop and buy a crystal and incense," she said.
"I would be there all the time. I've always loved it and it's helped me throughout difficult times in my life.
"I've always been interested in the magical, crystals and that sort of spiritual aspect."
