The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Students evacuated after gas main ruptured on school grounds

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's HAZMAT unit. Picture file
Warrnambool's HAZMAT unit. Picture file

UPDATE, Thursday:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.