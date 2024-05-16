Students evacuated after gas main ruptured on school grounds

UPDATE, Thursday:
The gas leak incident at the Cobden Technical School has now been declared safe by emergency services.
Earlier: Cobden Technical School students have been evacuated after a gas main was ruptured on the school grounds.
Camperdown police Sergeant David Gore said the alarm was raised just after 10.30am at the Grayland Street site.
"My understanding is the gas main has been ruptured on school grounds," he said.
"At this stage it is not known how that breach occurred.
"Police members from Camperdown are in attendance as well as local Country Fire Authority brigade crews.
"The rupture is in an open area and 70 students have been evacuated to the opposite end of the school grounds until an assessment team arrives."
Sergeant Gore said the assessment team was on the way.
"They'll assess the situation, hopefully make it safe and then plans can be made for repairs to be undertaken," he said.
"There are no injuries, the school initiated its evacuation plan very successfully and we are now just waiting for the team to arrive and an assessment to be undertaken."
