'Constant struggle': Warrnambool woman craves independence after seizure

A Warrnambool woman who relies on a walking frame or wheelchair says she has been left with no choice but to set up a GoFundMe to help her complete everyday tasks.
Emily Fryers, 18, has cerebral palsy, a disease which her older brother Jarrod lost his battle with in 2011.
Miss Fryers said she had been living independently and enjoying regular visits to the GenU day program.
However, in November 2023 Miss Fryers suffered a seizure.
As a result, she is unable to walk without the aid of a walking frame
Miss Fryers was diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder.
She said she had undergone extensive rehabilitation but had not regained any strength back in her legs.
A report by her occupational therapist recommended five support hours a day for Miss Fryers, who said she has to rely on a support worker to help her complete everyday tasks such as showering, cooking and cleaning.
Miss Fryers said despite her reliance on support workers, she only has NDIS funding for someone to help her for two hours a day.
This means she has to try and fit in every task she needs done in that two hour period.
Miss Fryers said she missed having her independence and believes she would be able to regain some normality in her life if she had additional support hours.
She said she no longer attends the program because she would need one-on-one support, but has not been given that in her NDIS plan.
Miss Fryers said she had resorted to setting up a GoFundMe to help her get the support she needs.
"It is a constant struggle to navigate through each day without the support I require to maintain a decent quality of life," she said.
"Any funds raised will be used to pay for the care I require. This includes paying for support workers, therapies and any equipment I need on a day to day basis."
An NDIS spokesman said the National Disability Insurance Agency's (NDIA) priority was ensuring participants, like Emily, receive the disability-related supports they need.
"Emily's NDIS supports have increased at each recent plan review and there has been no reduction in her daily supports or to attend day programs," the spokesman said.
"All available submitted evidence, including from allied health professionals, is considered when the agency makes a reasonable and necessary decision in line with our legislation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.