'I'm happy with our direction': Netball mentor bullish about club's talent

First-year South Rovers A grade coach Niketa Finck concedes the process from translating competitiveness to wins will take time as it gels with a new squad.
The experienced Finck, who coached Warrnambool's division two team last year before taking on the A grade role at the win less Warrnambool and District league outfit, said despite a tough start to the season she was thoroughly enjoying the journey so far.
"I've been absolutely welcomed at the club with open arms which is fantastic. It's always a bit worrying being new and coming to a new club," she said.
"They've been really supportive of the work I'm doing with the girls. I've come in and made changes, I'm setting expectations for girls and their netball training and trying to set us up for long-term success.
"It will take some time, maybe one or two years. I'm happy with our direction and right now I'm focusing on not necessarily the score or ladders but our game, our progression and our skill development."
Finck, originally from Hethmere near Portland, said she was adamant a maiden win wasn't far away.
"I don't think we're far, there's some potential this week against Old Collegians, then Panmure the week after," she said.
"The next time we face (Russells) Creek hopefully we can give them a run. But at the end of the day we're a new squad, I'm a new coach. I think it'll just take a minute to really gather ourselves and when we face these teams a second time around I think we'll be fired up more.
"We're working on our game sense, tactics and what will work best for us as a team."
The Lions mentor said the group had plenty of talent at its disposal but pointed out defenders Georgia White and Teagan Hallam as two who had taken a big leap so far this season.
"They're gun players, both are fantastic and get the job done each week," she said.
"I coached Teagan at Warrnambool last year and was lucky enough to convince her to come along this year and join me at South Rovers, I think she really enjoys my style of coaching.
"Georgia had a few years off netball, she's played at South Rovers previously, maybe five or so years ago and she's come back and is very fit.
"They both put their body on the line for us and get the job done. They've never played together but you could never tell."
South Rovers will be hoping to win its first game of the season on Saturday, May 18 when it hosts Old Collegians at Walter Oval.
