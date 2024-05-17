Letters: 'Very sad': Warrnibald art prize needs to return

Re the story scientists debunk offshore wind myths, The Standard May 16, 2024: No offshore wind has aligned with people's views on the project. Public awareness has been key, informing voters on plans being rushed through with little consultation for such projects. The scientists finding it offensive quotes "there is no evidence in the world". That is the point. No evidence. Of course the turbines do not kill whales, that is cods wallop but they will displace them, and they will go elsewhere. The benefits spoken about financial and environmental are mythical. The strongest economy the ocean can provide locally is tourism, fishing and recreation which it already does well. None of the no offshore wind farm members are climate change deniers. But is science smart basing our future power supply on something unpredictable like we are told the climate is?