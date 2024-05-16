Man with long history of drug-driving banned after doing it again

A Port Fairy man caught drug-driving three times in six years has lost his licence again.
The man pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrate's Court on Thursday, May 16, 2024 to drug-driving, refusing an oral fluid test and failing to stop on police direction.
Police prosecutor Jacqui Joseph said the man evaded police during an attempted intercept in Warrnambool's Garden Street on July 14 last year.
Then on September 3 that year he was intercepted driving on Wanstead Street at 2.49pm. He refused an oral fluid test, which carries a mandatory loss of licence of four years.
The court heard the man was intercepted again on November 16 and he tested positive for methamphetamine.
Magistrate Peter Mellas said the man had been caught drug-driving three times in six years.
"You've come back for seconds, come back for thirds," he said.
"What is it you haven't learned?".
The man was fined $2000 and his licence was suspended for four years.
Magistrate Mellas warned him that if he drove without a licence, he risked going to jail.
