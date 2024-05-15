'Cause for concern': P-plater caught drink-driving twice in six months

A magistrate has voiced his concerns over a P-plater caught drink-driving twice in six months.
Peter Mellas said drink-driving was the "focus of everyone's attention", especially when compared to previous generations.
"Young people have a way better sense of what it means to not drink and drive," he told Hamilton Magistrates Court on May 15, 2024.
"They carpool. They have designated drivers - things people didn't even turn their minds to (back then), so this is a cause for concern, when you do get someone twice in six months, you do start to think 'well have they got the message?'."
The P-plater, who was not allowed to have any alcohol in his system, blew .28 on June 25, 2023, after he was observed driving erratically in Hamilton, mounting a kerb and damaging the nature strip of a private property.
Then within six months the man was intercepted again, this time blowing .1.
The driver told police he'd attended a party the night before, consumed 15 cans of beer and stopped drinking at 9.30pm.
He said he didn't believe he'd be over the limit.
The magistrate said the first incident could have been a lot worse, with the potential for the man's Holden Rodeo ute to crash through a fence at the property and collide with a house.
The man's lawyer said it could have been "very, very different".
He said his client had already paid to repair the damage to the nature strip and understood he needed to adopt a "more mature approach to alcohol".
The driver was placed on a good behaviour bond without conviction for six months.
His licence was suspended for 10 months, backdated to the time of the offending.
There have been a number of high level drink-drivers prosecuted through the courts in 2024, including a motorist who blew .22 after driving at 100kmh on the wrong side of the road with a missing tyre, and a drunk and high motorist who side-swiped another car at road works.
One drink-driver tipped his friends out of his ute tray without realising, while another blew .127 after losing traction at up to 150kmh.
