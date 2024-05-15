'We're currently limited': Hopes high city's airport upgrade idea takes off

Hopes are high Warrnambool can secure vital funding for its airport after the federal government committed to spent $102 million upgrading regional facilities.
Mayor Ben Blain said the $102 million announced in the budget by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 for regional and remote airports provided an opportunity to improve the Warrnambool Regional Airport.
"Our airport is vital for the region," Cr Blain said.
"Not only is it a home for the Air Ambulance it's also used by other emergency services such as firefighting aircraft, the Royal Flying Doctor Service and Victoria Police.
"It has great potential for boosting tourism but we're currently limited by the length and strength of the runway.
"Upgrading the main runway opens up possibilities for larger aircraft coming from destinations such as Sydney or further afield."
The city council has advocated for regional airport funding for some time and recently voted to present a motion at the Australian Local Government Association National General Assembly that called for the reintroduction of the Regional Airports Program.
"The announcement by Mr Chalmers is welcome and good news for councils that run airports on behalf of a region and which accommodate Victorian Government services," Cr Blain said.
"Many might be unaware of how busy the Warrnambool airport already is with sometimes dozens of aircraft movements a day.
"It's also used extensively by pilot training providers from Melbourne, Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh and Tasmania for flight training, particularly cross-wind landing training."
Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government Minister Catherine King said the funding could go towards upgrading runways and terminals.
"That's on an application basis. And as we know, a lot of those airports are run by local councils," she said.
