'No threat to whales': Your morning news

Three south-west academics have joined forces to research offshore wind farms and their impacts on whales and marine life. They told journalist Monique Patterson their report debunked myths offshore wind farms could disrupt whales migrating to the region. The report comes after a petition was started opposing the federal government-approved offshore wind zone from Warrnambool to Port Fairy. You can read all about the findings in the story below.
There is more good news from the federal budget with $150m set aside for long-awaited upgrades to the Maroona to Portland rail line. This should take a huge number of trucks off south-west roads and ensure less damage to our already-crumbling pavements. But did the federal government reinstate funds previously allocated to fixing the Princes Highway? Wannon MP Dan Tehan says no.
Warrnambool's Emmanuel College boys footy team is kicking goals in a state competition. Sports journalist Justine McCullagh-Beasy and photographer Anthony Brady were on the sidelines at Reid Oval yesterday. You can check out the story and pictures here.
