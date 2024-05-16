The Standard
Magnificent family home in Warrnambool's north

By House of the Week
May 17 2024 - 9:25am
  • 178 Whites Road, Warrnambool
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • Contact agency for sale details
  • Agency: Ray White Warrnambool
  • Agents: Tessa Stephens 0400 680 566 and Monique Brooks 0402 740 802
  • Inspect: By appointment

This ex-display home of Master Builder Bryan & Petersen is situated on a 800 square metre block in North Warrnambool.

