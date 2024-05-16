Magnificent family home in Warrnambool's north

This ex-display home of Master Builder Bryan & Petersen is situated on a 800 square metre block in North Warrnambool.
"The owners have extensively and very tastefully renovated their home to an exceptionally high standard," says selling agent Tessa Stephens. "It's a real vision of love and careful planning."
The impressive features begin with the French pattern travertine tilework, leading through the front garden courtyard to the entrance. With green hedges and colourful blooms, this front courtyard is ambient, private and tranquil.
The spacious main suite can easily accommodate a super king-size bed, and is adorned with VJ panelling and large windows.
The ensuite has an extra-wide barn door that leads through to a large shower recess (suitable for those who require disability access) and a divine walk-in wardrobe.
There is shaker-style cabinetry in the ensuite and family bathroom, with VJ panelling barn doors, stunning stone benchtops and large mirrored shaving cabinets.
Adjacent to the main suite is a cinema room with a 120 inch screen that gives it the real wow factor.
The chef's kitchen has gleaming stone benchtops, a huge breakfast bar and full butler's pantry.
Shaker-style cabinetry continues throughout the kitchen, and the cupboards and butler's pantry have mirrored kickboards as well as strip lighting above the work benches.
The laundry has overhead cabinets with gleaming white stone tops and mirrored splashbacks, as well as under-bench drawers.
A large barn door leads to a wing with another king-size bedroom and two queen-size bedrooms. There is also a third living area, providing solitude from the main living quarters.
The family hub flows seamlessly into the outdoor and entertainment living area, with four zip track exterior blinds making it a beautiful space to enjoy the great outdoors, regardless of the elements.
All windows and doors have security screens with locks, there's a lockable side gate and the home has a security alarm system. There are also individual AC split systems, ducted heating throughout and ceiling fans in all the bedrooms.
A double garage has a well-equipped powder room and access into the home. The current owners can also offer for sale the adjoining block at 176 Whites Road.
