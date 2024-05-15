The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'It hurts my heart': Young parents facing stigma find place to go

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
May 15 2024 - 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barbara Glare at the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre. Picture by Anthony Brady
Barbara Glare at the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre. Picture by Anthony Brady

Three decades after returning to work while breastfeeding a child, Barbara Glare thought attitudes would have changed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophia Baker

Sophia Baker

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering general news from the south-west Victoria area. Email: sophia.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.