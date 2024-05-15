'It hurts my heart': Young parents facing stigma find place to go

Three decades after returning to work while breastfeeding a child, Barbara Glare thought attitudes would have changed.
Now working as a lactation consultant at the Warrnambool Breastfeeding Centre she said there were still a number of women who felt shame while breastfeeding.
"It hurts my heart to think there is stigma after all of this time, but I know it to be true," she said.
"Women come and they feel like they'll be looked down upon at work or discriminated against.
"It's kind of astonishing and a bit upsetting that that still happens.
"We're in the modern era."
Ms Glare said when the centre opened its doors 10 years ago, no one thought it would last.
Since then it has doubled in size and services a wide range of young mothers and fathers from across the region.
"People wondered if we'd be able to make it and somehow we have made a go of it," Ms Glare said.
"Talking to people who come in, they just get so much value out of it."
Ms Glare said "building a community for young parents" was central to the centre's mission.
"That was part of our philosophy when we started.. we wanted somewhere not hidden away in a suburb, not up at the hospital," Ms Glare said.
"We wanted somewhere that women would see.
"I think it's important... we have a local presence."
Ms Glare said while some parents may still feel shame the centre was a "safe space."
"A lot of what we do is around building community and connecting people because often parenting can be a very isolating experience in this day and age." she said.
"The centre is built on a philosophy of fully respecting the importance of breastfeeding as both nutrition and bonding and part of family life."
The centre will host a 10-year celebration on Friday May 24, 2024 at 6pm.
