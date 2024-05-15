Warrnambool Aria to feature a tribute to key contributor

The contribution of the late Chris Hayes will be honoured at the Warrnambool Aria this Saturday night.
Ms Hayes passed away suddenly last May, just two weeks after being the convenor of the successful 2023 Aria.
The Chris Hayes Memorial Trophy will be presented by her daughter Claire and will go to a first-year Aria competitor.
Ms Hayes' husband Peter said the family were moved by the decision to strike an award in Chris' honour.
"We are thrilled, she dedicated so much time to the Aria and was so passionate about it," Mr Hayes said.
"She was convenor for seven years, maybe even more, and she did such a great job with it.
"Her father (Bruce Rogers) was a founding member of the eisteddfod and she was very close to him.
"It's been an important thing for our family, all our three children took part in the public speaking and debating at some stage."
It is fitting Ms Hayes will be remembered in a year that is shaping as a keenly contested and high quality Aria.
This year's convenor, Jennifer King, knows the competition well, having taken part as one of the singers last year.
Ms King said 10 contestants had entered, with heats on Saturday night, with six singers then going through to the final on Sunday. The event will be held at Hammond Hall at Warrnambool Christ Church.
First prize for the Aria is $4000, with second receiving $2000.
Ms King said both the prize money and prestige of the Aria helped attract such a strong field.
Last year's winner James Emerson moved to the UK to study and is now featuring as a lead in a major production.
The competition is part of the Warrnambool Eisteddfod.
*An Aria is a solo vocal piece, usually sung in the opera style.
