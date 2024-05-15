'I can see a really strong future': Recruit provides presence for new club

Strong connections through the community and a desire to play closer to home saw Mitch Gristede land on the doorstep of the Timboon Demons ahead of season 2024.
The tall utility, recruited to the Warrnambool and District league outfit after three seasons of senior footy at Allansford, has not only enjoyed his new environment but has thrived in a forward-ruck role for the Marcus Hickey-coached Demons.
Gristede, who works on his family farm in Port Campbell, was best afield in the club's maiden victory of the season on Saturday, May 11 and has been named in the best in half of his six matches so far.
"It's definitely a great feeling, we've played some really good footy aside from one game really so to get our first win down is great," he said.
"The guys really deserved it and enjoyed it after so much hard work."
Gristede, who also spent a few seasons at Camperdown and played his juniors with Simpson in the Colac league, said the move to the club this season made sense.
"I've enjoyed it a lot so far, I've grown up in the area and know pretty much all of the side since I was going through school, whether it's through school or just around," he said.
"I just pretty knew everyone so that connection was good already and it's made it a lot easier coming to the club and slotting into the side in general."
He said his role was similar to the one he played at Allansford in a way but was comfortable rotating from the forward line into the ruck and providing a dynamic presence around the ground.
"My role, it's been a mixture of both so far, forward and ruck and probably more ruck with Barney's (Marcus Hickey's) injury," he said.
"I probably didn't get as much ruck at Allansford, more of a forward and a utility role last year but I've always been a forward-ruck all the way through my junior days so I'm pretty used to doing the role."
Despite sitting ninth as the club continues to rebuild with a stack of youth getting opportunities to grow at senior level, Gristede sees a bright future.
"Seeing all the younger kids come through is great. It's building experience with them in the senior side," he said.
"It doesn't show how many 50-game players there are in the side, but there's not many that have played more than that.
"I can see a really strong future for the club, they're all a great bunch of kids coming up and in the next few years I'm really looking forward to seeing them grow as footballers and people as well."
