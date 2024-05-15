The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Watch extreme video: Dangerous driver overtakes truck on blind bend

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 16 2024 - 8:21am, first published 7:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Watch extreme video: Dangerous driver overtakes truck on blind bend
Watch extreme video: Dangerous driver overtakes truck on blind bend

A witness has described his disbelief after filming a dangerous driver overtaking a truck across double lines around a blind bend through the notorious Stony Rises.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.