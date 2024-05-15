Watch extreme video: Dangerous driver overtakes truck on blind bend

A witness has described his disbelief after filming a dangerous driver overtaking a truck across double lines around a blind bend through the notorious Stony Rises.
The witness was following a champagne coloured Mazda sedan when the driver heading west on the Princes Highway performed the potentially deadly manoeuvre mid Sunday afternoon, May 12.
He said the extreme dangerous driving behaviour was exhibited over about 50 kilometres.
"Any innocent road users coming the other way had their lives put in peril - it's a tragedy waiting to happen. There just would have been nowhere to go," he said, not wanting to be named.
The Mazda was seen driving through Camperdown about 4pm Sunday and completed an even more dangerous stunt.
It's been described that the Mazda was travelling about 150kmh in a 60 kmh zone through the middle of town.
It entered vacant car parks on the south side of the highway and overtook other vehicles heading west on the inside of the lane of traffic
The manner of driving was described by another witness as the most extreme and dangerous driving he had ever seen.
Anyone with information about the driver, or who saw his driving behaviour on Sunday, is requested to contact the Camperdown police station on 5593 1000 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Just days before, police detected more than 150 offences during a major road safety operation across Victoria's west.
Operation West Connect saw highway patrol units target high-risk driving behaviour on major arterial roads in Western Victoria.
It comes as 104 lives have been lost on the state's roads so far this year, with 28 of those occurring on roads in Western Victoria.
Operation West Connect is an ongoing operation focused on detecting speeding, distracted and impaired drivers.
In the south-west police division - covering Warrnambool, Moyne, Glenelg, Southern Grampians and Corangamite council areas - officers were busy.
Last Friday they detected:
Overall 60 per cent of offences detected were for speeding with 76 motorists detected travelling between 10kmh and 25kmh over the speed limit and 14 travelling less than 10kmh over the speed limit.
Police conducted 562 preliminary breath tests, 66 preliminary oral fluid tests for drugs and intercepted 40 heavy vehicles for compliance checks.
The total 157 offences detected during Operation West Connect on Friday 10 May 2024 included:
Operation West Connect will continue across Western Victoria - encompassing major arterial roads from Geelong, Bacchus Marsh, Bendigo and Echuca as far west as the South Australia Border, and from the Surf Coast, Warrnambool and Portland as far north as the New South Wales border.
Western Region Road Policing Inspector Justine Ryan said speeding on regional roads continued to be a major contributing factor to serious injury and fatal collisions.
"And yet it's evident so many motorists are not heeding the warnings as we are continuing to detect far too many people speeding," she said.
"We need drivers to slow down and keep to the speed limits, particularly on regional roads - they are in place to keep all road users safe.
"Operation West Connect is an ongoing road policing initiative and motorists should expect to see police out enforcing across major arterials in Western Victoria.
"We're doing everything we can to drive down road trauma in the state's west."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.