Memories of conflict flood back as AFL Anzac medal makes special visit

Being awarded the Anzac Day medal after the AFL's Collingwood-Essendon clash was such an honour for family of the Bombers' captain Zach Merrett they wanted to share it.
The medal paid a special visit to Gillin Park in Warrnambool on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 with Zach's grandfather Vin Garner telling those who had gathered that it was "only right that we once again and always remember the Anzacs who gave us all the opportunity to have as good a life as possible".
Zach's own great great grandfather - Don McKenzie - had served during World War II and was captured and taken to Changhi prison camp in Singapore and worked on the Burma railway.
Zach's parents, Cobden's Cathy and Greg Merrett, had took the medal on a visit to Gillin Park. It is among the many trophies and medals they keep for their son.
"Zach has won a lot of things," Cathy said.
"We have all his medals and trophies and bits and pieces at home.
"Even though he's got his own house, everything comes back to Mum and Dad's."
His parents were at the game on April 25, and Cathy said it was "very emotional" to see the medal handed to her son.
"I just think it's a real honour because it's not just how you play but how you guide your team," she said.
Among those at Gillin Park to see the medal was David Stocks who was sent to Egypt in the 1950s during the conflict over the Suez Canal.
"I had to do my national services before I migrated to Australia," Mr Stocks said.
"If I'd been in Australia I would have been in Korea but I did my British national services and did two years in Egypt.
"The was quite a bit of a little war on over the Suez Canal. The Egyptian government wanted to take over and the British government didn't want them to take over.
"Was a little bit nasty."
Mr Stocks said what he remembered most about that time was being away from home.
"When you're 18 years old, the next thing you know you're being handed a rifle with bullets in it and that's it," he said. "We wondered what we were all doing."
Mr Stocks said the population didn't want them there and made it difficult.
Despite the two years he spent in Egypt, he never got to see the pyramids - and still hasn't.
"You were confined to the camp for two years. To get out of camp you had to be armed at all times. So you didn't want to go out," he said.
But Mr Stocks said his father at the end of WWII ended up in Egypt and saw the pyramids.
He said it was nice to see the Anzac medal and celebrate the achievement.
Mr Garner said many of those gathered at Gillin Park had helped Zach on his journey through junior sport to elite level.
"Everything he's done, he's done it with the assistance of a lot of people who are in the room here," Mr Garner said.
