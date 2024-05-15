Wheels turn on housing project aimed at easing rural living pressures

Proposed plans are providing insight into the creation of more than 80 residential lots in Simpson.
It comes after an application for a multi-lot subdivision at 86 Princetown Road was lodged with Corangamite Shire Council.
It's for the shire's Unlocking Housing Simpson project.
The site is about 350 metres south of the existing residential development in the settlement, between which is Jack Fletcher Reserve, Simpson District Public Hall, Simpson Bowls Club and Simpson Primary School.
The council had identified the site as a prime area for residential development and key worker housing which would support population growth in the town.
The subdivision itself proposes to create up to 83 residential lots ranging in size from 485 to 1293 square metres, one 'super lot' of 16,801 square metres and one balance lot of 146,799 square metres.
Diversity of lot size options would cater to different design and pricing for key workers, home buyers and investors.
The subdivision would be staged with the first (a and b) comprising 26 residential lots fronting Princetown Road and the balance lot which would remain in the farming zone.
Stage two would comprise the super lot on land subject to the neighbourhood residential zone.
Stages two to five would also comprise subdivisions, generally developing the land from east to west.
The application follows after the planning minister in May 2023 rezoned part of the site from farming to residential.
