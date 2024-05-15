'He's come a long way this year': Teen mid stepping up at senior level

Kolora-Noorat teen Oscar Curran is enjoying a strong start to full-time senior footy in the Warrnambool and District league.
The 19-year-old, a graduate of Kolora-Noorat's 2022 and 2023 under 18 premiership sides, has taken on greater responsibility in the side after the departure of significant personnel in the off-season.
He has played all six games for the Power, featuring in their best players on three occasions and kicking three goals.
With 24 senior games already under his belt he has elevated his game, spending more time in the midfield and rotating through the forward line.
The youngster was a standout in a narrow win against Timboon Demons in round five, earning praise from Power co-coach Justin Wallace after the game.
"He's come a long way this year, he was a bit in and out last year," Wallace told The Standard.
"He's quick as, really athletic and just loves to run. He takes the game on."
Curran, an apprentice at Scanlon's Refrigeration in Terang, is feeling more comfortable at the level and likes being a member of the youthful side.
He is one of several Power 2023 under 18 graduates making an impact at senior level, including Jack Vaughan, Ethan Wyss and Caleb Kavanagh.
"It's good playing alongside the under 18s teammates, you know pretty much everyone's game and what they're going to do," Curran said.
Curran loves playing for Power, a club that many of his family members have represented.
He credits former Power defenders Ryan O'Connor and Jeremy Larcombe for mentoring him in previous years and has learnt from co-coach Sam Uwland this season, now that he is spending more time on the ball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.