Year 10 students stand tall in school's senior football triumph

TWO year 10 students who represented GWV Rebels at under 16 level are proving to be star pupils on the football field.
Ruckman Max Clancey and midfielder-defender Leo Ellerton were among Emmanuel College's best in its School Sport Victoria premier boys' football competition win against Essendon Keilor College at Warrnambool's Reid Oval on Wednesday, May 15.
The majority of the team's players are year 11 and 12 students.
Emmanuel College coach Chris McLaren said Clancey, who plays for Hampden league club Port Fairy, was dominant in the 13.6 (84) to 5.7 (37) triumph.
"He is a big boy for a year 10. With Ollie Harris going out and Amon Radley out injured at the moment, he rucked for the majority of the day," he said.
"He is really competitive and he's a great follow-up ruckman. He's quite good with his tap-work, he marks the ball well, he's got good skills.
"When you look at young ruckmen, often they have to grow into their bodies but he's already done that. He's a good size."
Clancey, 16, did the bulk of the ruck work with Warrnambool's Reggie Mast chipping in.
The teenager was pleased with his contribution.
"It certainly does help having the experience of some good onballers, your likes of Olly Myers, Talor Byrne, it makes my job a lot easier," Clancey said.
"I had to kind of find my feet. In the first game I was a bit quiet and then just took confidence into this game and Chris just said 'go out there and do what you're good at' and I certainly took that onboard."
Ellerton, who plays locally for South Warrnambool, impressed across half-back and with his ability to switch into the midfield.
Emmanuel College, now undefeated after two of its three pool games, got off to a fast start against the visiting school and had built a 48-point buffer at three-quarter-time courtesy of a Des O'Keefe goal on the siren.
O'Keefe, who made his Hampden league senior debut for Koroit just four days earlier, was prolific.
Midfielder Olly Myers (Port Fairy), utility Sam Rhodes (South Warrnambool) and small forward Joe Dowling (Warrnambool) were important to the result too.
"I thought the first quarter we got off to a good start, kicking four or so goals which set the tone for the whole game," Clancey said.
"Mitchell Bright up forward kicked about three in the first quarter and was playing well all day."
The school, which was also without Charlie McKinnon (managed) and the injured Sam Marris, will now have two weeks off before travelling to Melbourne to play Maribyrnong College.
