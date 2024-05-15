'Real concern': Petition urges more transparency on $200m plantation drive

A Simpson resident is pushing for more transparency on the federal government's approval of a $200 million plan to purchase land for plantations in the south-west.
Chief petitioner Stephen 'Pappy' Hunt has outlined his concerns in an online appeal to the federal government to release more details regarding the multi-million dollar program managed by Midway on behalf of MEAG, a subsidiary of the German-based fund manager Munich Re.
So far, about 1700 hectares - a number Mr Hunt disputes - of land have been purchased for use as plantations in the Corangamite and Colac-Otway local government areas through the program in the past year.
"The wide scale planting of blue gums ('green deserts') for wood-chip in the Heytesbury settlement district must be stopped before the landscape changes irreversibly, leading to harm to local communities, to employment, to local services and local food production," Mr Hunt's petition reads.
"Foreign Investment Review Board decisions are meant to be made in the national interest.
"We call on the federal government to immediately publicly release the conditions the Foreign Investment Review Board placed on Munich Re (the German Superannuation Company) in approving the purchase of $200 million in prime agriculture land in south-west Victoria.
"We call on the federal government to detail what environmental assessment it undertook in approving the wide scale planting of blue gums, including on impacts to the underground water table.
"We call on the federal government to provide greater transparency on the size and scale of purchases in the Heytesbury settlement by Munich Re.
"And we call on the federal government to detail what community based assessment it undertook specifically with regard to the impact on food production of such a large scale purchase of prime agriculture land."
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan, who authorised the petition, said he would table it and the concerns raised in federal parliament.
"One of the big concerns is the lack of transparency - the real concern is of significant land use change without proper community consultation," he said.
"One of the deep concerns is the Foreign Investment Review Board ticked off on the purchase of $200 million worth of land, and yet there's nothing that is being made public as to the conditions on the purchasing of land with that $200 million.
"It would seem to me limiting the amount of land that can be bought in any one area (would be) a very sensible thing for the Foreign Investment Review Board to do.
"My worry here is that we're seeing significant land use change without proper community consultation."
But a spokesperson on behalf of Midway Limited said there'd been "extensive and ongoing consultation".
"Otway Silva received Foreign Investment and Review Board approval for the purchase of land for new plantations in the Corangamite and Colac-Otway local government areas," the spokesperson said.
"There has been extensive and ongoing consultation with the local community, including local councils and parliamentarians, regarding the establishment of eucalyptus globulus plantings.
"These new trees will bridge the gap between wood fibre supply and demand whilst supporting the Federal Government's National Forest Industries Plan.
"Launched by the Coalition Government in 2018, this plan underpins growth in the renewable timber industry, assisting strategic planning to reduce the barriers to plantation investment.
"These new sustainable hardwood trees will diversify the local economy, delivering new local jobs through silviculture and harvesting activities, whilst supporting Australia's net zero transition through the generation of carbon credits and production of high-quality fibre for recyclable paper and packaging to replace plastic products."
The Standard also contacted the Australian Treasury for comment but it did not respond by deadline.
