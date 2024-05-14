High-profile south-west sportsman facing number of criminal charges

A high-profile Colac district sportsman is facing a number of criminal charges.
The man is listed to appear in the Colac Magistrates Court for a mention hearing on June 3, 2024.
The Standard has a policy of not naming anyone accused of a criminal offence until they appear in court.
Colac uniform police allege the sportsman was driving when damage to fences was caused at Western Oval and Lake Oval overnight in mid April.
It's understood the vehicle involved received significant damage.
The man has been charged with allegedly causing criminal damage, unlicensed driving and driving in a dangerous manner.
