Tip cash raid expected to lead to charge of burglary

A 27-year-old Portland man is expected to be charged with drug offences and a separate burglary count involving the Portland tip.
A Portland police spokesman said the man was intercepted while driving by Portland uniform police officers at 5.40pm on Monday, May 13.
Officers allege they found drugs on the man and he had discarded a glass pipe and digital scales.
The man was wanted for questioning in relation to a burglary at the Glenelg Shire landfill at the Portland-Nelson Road on May 2.
Police will allege the man did not steal anything but caused about $2000 damage while looking for cash.
It's expected that the man will be charged with burglary and drug offences and be summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court on a date to be fixed.
A Portland teen has also been arrested and interviewed over a series of burglaries and the theft of a red Ford Ranger in west Portland on April 19.
He is expected to be charged with burglary, theft and theft of the Ranger.
