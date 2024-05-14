'$30m to $40m cut': MP slams government for failing to reinstate roads cash

Tens of millions of dollars cut or delayed from vital works on the Princes Highway in south-west Victoria have not been reinstated in the federal budget, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
Mr Tehan said he would continue to call on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Roads Minister Catherine King to visit the region and drive on the roads.
He said he was bitterly disappointed his years of lobbying for funding for roads in the south-west had been reversed by the Labor government.
In November 2022, Mr Tehan told The Standard it was "absolutely staggering" $80 million in Roads of Strategic Importance (ROSI) funding for the region had been reduced.
"We've seen overtaking lanes, we were starting to make progress - albeit slow progress - and now we've seen that reversed," he said.
Mr Tehan said it was difficult to know how much funding had been cut or delayed, but it was "tens of millions" for south-west Victorian roads.
"We think upwards of $30 or $40 million has been cut or delayed," he said.
Mr Tehan said he believed the federal budget proved south-west Victorians were poorer under a Labor government.
"It's confirmed what people are feeling and what people are telling me - that they're worse off under this government," he said.
"The response is more tax and more spending and the real worry is that it's going to make inflation worse and in turn cost of living will increase.
"That's obviously the real test and we will know more in the coming months about how it affects inflation."
Mr Tehan said he and his Liberal colleagues were scratching their heads about the $300 energy bill rebate.
He has repeatedly called out the federal government for its broken election promise of a $275 reduction in energy bills.
"The $300 is better than nothing, there is no question about that, but it highlights that they have broken a promise and they won't admit it," Mr Tehan said.
He said households were still worse off than promised, with energy bills rising on average by about $750 and up to $1000 in some instances.
"This is really putting a Band-aid on a bullet wound," Mr Tehan said.
He said it was irresponsible the rebate wouldn't be means tested.
"There's no question is should have had some sort of means test on it," Mr Tehan said.
"We don't think Clive Palmer needs the rebate but there are many others who would have dearly loved a little bit more help across the board."
Mr Tehan said he was pleased the $150 million Portland Maroona freight rail upgrade had been funded in the budget, along with a $12 million upgrade of the Bridgewater Road and Portland Ring Road intersection.
"Let's hope the state government can upgrade that intersection as quickly as possible."
