Illicit stills and running from the tax man: Tour to explore it all

A collection of old records found at the Cobden police station more than two decades ago has reignited the history of the region's once-illicit whiskey trade.
Alan Hart, a former police sergeant, located the old watch house book, which was hundreds of pages long, during the early 2000s.
He found details inside of a charge of possessing an illegal still.
That sparked the group Whiskey Stills Incorporated which takes history lovers across the region to visit the locations where illicit whiskey was made, stills were seized or distillers had been buried in the 1800s.
Mr Hart said residents often distilled their own spirit during that era because it was higher in quality and cheaper than the imported English product, which was taxed.
The group will host the northern leg of The Whiskey Trail tag-along tour on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
Participants will start at the Mortlake Cemetery, which is the burial site for the last of the illegal whiskey makers that were caught.
They will then head south-west to the Connewarren Lane/ Thorburns Lane intersection, where the last still was seized near the old Mortlake Common in May 1895.
"From there we will travel down the Hopkins Highway and turn right onto Bridge Road and right again into Woodford where a plaque is situated in Merri Street," Mr Hart said.
"Here stood the former Woodford Hotel where Job Wines had the celebrated Nirranda Whiskey confiscated by customs authorities."
The tour will then travel to the entrance of the former Koroit Racecourse where it was once reported the only drink sale at the town's race meet was Delaney's famous Mountain Dew.
By the second race everyone was in a "fighting mood", Mr Hart said.
He said the tour would end in Warrnambool with participants travelling to the city's cemetery to visit the grave of 'Whiskey Tom' Delaney, before finishing at the old Warrnambool Gaol (now South West TAFE).
Mr Hart said it was at the Gillies Street site that Delaney surrendered to fellow Irishman Inspector O'Callaghan, who later became the Chief Commissioner of Police.
He said at the end of the tour, participants were invited to the Warrnambool RSL for lunch and to continue chatting, and drinking, about whiskey.
For more information, contact Mr Hart on 0422955963.
