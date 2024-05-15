The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illicit stills and running from the tax man: Tour to explore it all

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated May 15 2024 - 2:03pm, first published 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whiskey Stills Inc member Alan Wilson, secretary Geraldine Delaney-Davison and president Alan Hart in front of the Old Warrnambool Gaol. Picture file
Whiskey Stills Inc member Alan Wilson, secretary Geraldine Delaney-Davison and president Alan Hart in front of the Old Warrnambool Gaol. Picture file

A collection of old records found at the Cobden police station more than two decades ago has reignited the history of the region's once-illicit whiskey trade.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.