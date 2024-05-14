'It's the right choice for me': Star cricketer lands at division one club

A star all-rounder fresh from a premiership and league best and fairest in a neighbouring competition has signed at a rising Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one outfit.
Highly credentialed international cricketer Farooq Qureshi, who won the Bill Johnston Medal as division one league best and fairest in the Colac association for Stoneyford last season, has landed at Dennington in a major coup for the club.
Qureshi is regarded as one of the best overseas imports to ever play in Colac and was a key member of Stoneyford's division one premiership side in 2023-24.
The 31-year-old, who will spend the next few months living in Melbourne due to university commitments before returning in time for the season, said he was keen for a fresh challenge in a "really strong competition".
"When I came here in 2018 to play in Colac, I played a rep game here and it was my first taste of cricket in Warrnambool," he told The Standard.
"I had a really good experience so I knew the standard was good. Some of the teams showed some interest in me and I ultimately just want to play some really good cricket.
"The opportunity to join Dennington happened and I think it's worked out well. I really like the players, the professionalism of them. In my personal situation I think it's the right choice for me and my cricket.
"I do want to help with the team and it'll be good to contribute. The goal for me is to help the team get to the playoffs.
"It'll be my first year so I haven't assessed the conditions so I just want to adapt, work hard with my team and contribute to achieving a spot in the playoffs."
Last season alone Qureshi smashed 924 runs at division one level, including 205 from 145 balls against Apollo Bay and a further three centuries as well. He also snared 20 wickets with a best of 5-30 with his medium-pace.
He said he was grateful for the opportunity to represent Stoneyford and be a part of the club's division one success.
"We had a great bond from the 2017-18 season, they became great friends in my first season where we won the championship as well," he said.
"I didn't come back for a few years with the COVID situation and they always wanted me to come back.
"I love playing in Australia, the standard of cricket is so high. I had a really good time with everyone at Stoneyford. They taught me a lot, particularly Matty Love and the experienced players."
The all-rounder has close ties with star Canadian import and Allansford-Panmure premiership player Rommel Shahzad after playing high-level cricket together in Calgary and only moved permanently to Australia in January, 2023.
"We played in Canada together and I've spoken to him and he has told me it's a really good standard here in Warrnambool," he said.
"That's influenced my thought process a bit. I want to challenge myself at a higher standard and hopefully I can settle in and do really well. It'll be my first season so we'll see how it goes."
Incoming captain-coach Ben Rantall said the club was thrilled to land the star player, who had moved to the area permanently.
"He's a very, very nice fella and a real professional so not only are we anticipating him to be successful over the season personally but he'll hopefully really drive the standards at the club," he said.
"He'll act as a bit of an anchor up the top with the likes of Shannon (Beks) and really help our batting depth and he bowls as well.
"We're really excited to have him at the cricket club."
