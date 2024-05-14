'$300 rebate': Your morning news

There's plenty making news today after Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled extra cost-of-living relief tackling pressures on energy bills, renters and pensioners in a federal budget which he says balances the "here and now" with the "decades to come". Energy bill relief will be scaled up, providing a $300 rebate to all Australian households in a package which will cost $3.5 billion in the 2025-26 financial year. You can check out the winners and losers and get up to speed on what's in the government's blueprint for the financial year ahead, below.

