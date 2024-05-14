'$300 rebate': Your morning news

Happy Wednesday!
There's plenty making news today after Treasurer Jim Chalmers unveiled extra cost-of-living relief tackling pressures on energy bills, renters and pensioners in a federal budget which he says balances the "here and now" with the "decades to come". Energy bill relief will be scaled up, providing a $300 rebate to all Australian households in a package which will cost $3.5 billion in the 2025-26 financial year. You can check out the winners and losers and get up to speed on what's in the government's blueprint for the financial year ahead, below.
Closer to home, the alarm is being sounded as rising numbers of students are missing school for longer. The region's Beyond The Bell initiative, an organisation set up to to help improve educational outcomes across the south-west, says anecdotally the rates of students missing school are skyrocketing but the state government won't share data with it. Talk about fighting with one hand tied behind your back.
A delay in getting extra mental health beds at Warrnambool Base Hospital has raised the ire of a local lawyer who says clients needing help are just being sent to prison.
There's plenty of sports news with the Warrnambool and District football league leading goalkicker Robbie Hare accepting a two-week ban for rough conduct. That rules him out of Saturday's top of the table showdown with reigning premier Nirranda.
