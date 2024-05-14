The Standardsport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'Ambitious': Hampden unveils 2024 association netball championship teams

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Gen O'Connor reaches for the ball during the Hampden league season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
South Warrnambool's Gen O'Connor reaches for the ball during the Hampden league season. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

HAMPDEN coach Will Jamison is bullish about the league's chances at the Netball Victoria association championships after assembling a talent-laden squad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.