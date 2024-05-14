'Ambitious': Hampden unveils 2024 association netball championship teams

HAMPDEN coach Will Jamison is bullish about the league's chances at the Netball Victoria association championships after assembling a talent-laden squad.
The two-time South Warrnambool premiership coach will lead the Bottle Greens at the state finals day in Melbourne on Sunday, June 16.
The side, unveiled on Tuesday, May 14, features players from five of the league's 10 clubs, including seven Roosters.
Jamison said Hampden had made the final-four the past two years and was capable of achieving or bettering that feat in 2024.
"The last couple of years we finished in the top-four but the team that has gone on to win it has been a team we've beaten through the rounds," he said.
"I have started to see the self-belief from the players that they're capable of doing well and they also belong.
"We are going to go in really ambitious and know we deserve to be there in the final and deserve to win it."
Jamison said the side was versatile and dynamic.
"For the open team we do an expression of interest and based on that we choose a team and we also have a screening process, so we have different people from the league who are out looking at different players through the first four rounds and that also helps inform the decision we make," he said.
"The interest, to be honest, was better than I thought it would be, purely because the way interleague falls, it's actually on a bye round for every team other than South Warrnambool and Warrnambool.
"We were slightly concerned it might impact people nominating (as they might have wanted a weekend off) but I think the calibre of the team we've been able to build regardless of that is exciting."
Jamison said South Warrnambool's representation "was a lot to do with the fact it wasn't a bye for us".
"I think what's a benefit of having as many South representatives as we do, we have a limited time to train together so there's already some existing connections and during training we really have the opportunity to focus on those new connections," he said.
New faces in the Hampden open team include Camperdown's Lily Eldridge, Hamilton Kangaroos' Ella Sevior, Cobden's Grace Taylor and Warrnambool's Eva Ryan, fresh from representing Victoria at junior level.
"It's really exciting because Eva is still eligible for (under) 17s but naturally being a part of an Australian squad already, it's really important for her development she plays in the open division," Jamison said.
The league's junior sides will contest the Western Region tournament in Ballarat on Sunday, June 2 for a chance to progress to the state finals.
Open: Emma Buwalda, Meg Carlin, Meg Kelson, Ally O'Connor, Gen O'Connor, Isabella Rea, Carly Watson (South Warrnambool); Lily Eldridge (Camperdown); Millie Jennings (Koroit); Eva Ryan (Warrnambool); Grace Taylor (Cobden); Ella Sevior (Hamilton Kangaroos).
Under 17 Championship: Molly McLaren, Hannah O'Keefe, Lucy McLaren, Shelby O'Sullivan (Koroit); Nikki Clover, Matilda Darcy (Cobden); Lara Clarke (Terang Mortlake); Indiana Cameron, Elsie Sinnott (Camperdown); Isabella McDowall (North Warrnambool); Kimora Callaway (South Warrnambool); Kyla Groves (Warrnambool).
Under 15 championship: Addison Conheady (North Warrnambool); Chloe Gleeson, Indi O'Connor, Rosie Bowman (Koroit); Lyla Grundy, Pippa Barr (Terang Mortlake); Maddox Ryan, Saskia Gould (Hamilton Kangaroos); Maya Rhodes, Ruby McKinley, Saylah Veale (South Warrnambool); Piper Stephens (Camperdown).
Under 15 reserves: Charlotte Hinds, Kiara Love (Camperdown); Charlotte Smedts, Edie Batt, Poppy Monk, Zoe Dobson (Koroit); Maddie Clarke, McKenzie Dillon (Terang Mortlake); Molly Sevior (Hamilton Kangaroos); Rushleigh Jefferies (Warrnambool); Stella Marris, Zeta Kane (South Warrnambool).
Under 13 championship: Chloe Kermeen, Molly McNeil, Lily Harris (South Warrnambool); Lexi Thomas, Leni Robertson (Hamilton Kangaroos); Madison Lucas, Olive Wills (Camperdown); Ellie Dobson, Ava Gleeson (Koroit); Gracie Piergrosse (Portland); Sophie Brown (Warrnambool).
Under 13 reserves: Elsie Brown, Ava Kinnealy (Hamilton Kangaroos); Esther Gleeson, Vivienne Smedts (Koroit); Athena Chivell (Cobden); Taylor Cameron (Camperdown); Isabel Divall, Sibella Evans, Lottie Wilkinson (South Warrnambool); Gracie Piergrosse, Ayda Wiseman (Portland).
