'Close to quitting': Naomi's cancer journey inspires 'never give up' day

Warrnambool's Naomi Philpot would always tell people to "never give up" during her 10-year cancer battle, and her former school friends have ensured her legacy has not been forgotten.
King's College students held a Never Give Up day in her honour on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, and her simple but powerful three word message was one her brother James shared with students.
The former King's College student spoke about Naomi's resilience and unshakeable faith.
"How she could go through all that she went through but still not give up and encourage other people around her," he said.
"It's something I didn't really understand growing up - how she could be going through so much and yet she could give so much to the outside world.
"It's a real example of selflessness and resilience."
Naomi was first diagnosed with brain cancer when she was in three-year-old kinder, and what followed was a difficult 10-year journey for the Philpot family.
"She would always be in Melbourne. All my friends would know I would be staying with my grandparents or I'd be staying with family friends but they wouldn't actually know what was going on behind the scenes," he said.
Naomi passed away in May 2022 - two weeks before James' 18th birthday - and while he was doing year 12.
"It was crazy. There were so many times I wanted to give up and I was very close to just quitting and burning out," he said.
"But I did always have those thoughts in the back of my mind. Legitimately I could hear her saying: "Don't give up. Never give up'.
"And I am very glad I listened to those internal thoughts."
Students wore a splash of purple - Naomi's favourite colour - and the school was decorated in purple butterflies.
"I know that she would be very grateful and appreciative of today," James said.
Mum Anna said because Naomi had her faith she was able to say "never give up".
Dad Andrew, who is the school's music teacher, said the day was a lovely gesture.
"Every time we have a meal at the table, there's someone missing," he said.
Funds raised during the day will go to the Warrnambool-based Leila Rose Foundation.
Mr Philpot said the Leila Rose Foundation had been fantastic in helping their family.
"The lift bed that Naomi slept on every night that she was home was from them. That would have been out of our reach. That was before the NDIS kicked in," he said.
Principal Allister Rouse said the Never Give Up day was an initiative of the school's student leadership team.
"At a meeting they were planning out the year and talking about what things they might want to raise funds for, and the idea of setting aside a day to honour Naomi who was a student here came up," he said.
"Her favourite colour was purple, she loved butterfies and her favourite saying was 'never give up', hence all those things have come together today. A great initiative from our student leaders."
