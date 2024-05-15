Yep, that really happened: The magic of Warrnambool's Capitol Theatre

There are few experiences in life that allow you to lose the worries of the world as much as going to the pictures.
It's a simple but incredible outing, from checking out the 'coming attractions' posters as you get closer to the end of the line and getting your money out to buy some Fantales, popcorn or a Choc-Top.
To handing over your money and getting that magic little ticket in your hands. It's like you have truly just won the lottery.
The excitement of the pictures remains the same as an adult today as it did as a kid growing up in the 1970s and 80s.
It turned out video didn't kill the radio star, and while it may have struck it a blow, the cinema has also seen off that danger.
But the brave and humble pictures have seen off a rival so much more foreboding than radio.
In a David and Goliath battle, the cinema remains upright and strong against the ruthless giant that is online streaming.
Here in Warrnambool, it is not surprising the tie to the cinema and its magic is so strong.
The city has been blessed with a grand and welcoming place to watch our favourite movies over many years.
The Capitol Cinema (Theatre) was built in 1930, a golden era for the big screen, with the "Talkies" having moved the silent movies aside.
The Standard of the day reported the film shown at the opening night, "The Hollywood Revue" attracted a full house.
The night was attended by representatives from major film companies including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Universal.
And so it had begun, the stories of the world were unfolding in front of our eyes.
In fact, for a time, Warrnambool had two cinemas operating, with the Liberty Theatre in Lava Street from 1939 to 1956.
Add that to the Drive-Inn (1956 to 1986) and movie lovers were spoilt for choice.
But the Capitol Theatre always had something very special to it.
As a youngster, my more memorable visits included seeing the original Star Wars, ET, You Can't Stop The Music and Crocodile Dundee.
Sure, not the hardest-hitting list of films but some great entertainment for a young lad in the 70s and 80s.
On another note, I took my future wife on our first date to the pictures, but forgot to check what was on.
Turns out it was the very grim and violent Romper Stomper, not the most romantic start to a relationship.
And while the above movies would be high on the list of blockbusters of the time, a surprise entry topped them all.
As the lead photo on this story shows, a huge line snaked right around the Kepler Street corner and well into Koroit Street in 1987 for the move The Boy Who Could Fly.
The popularity of the film was put down to the fact it was school holidays and at the time there was a discount on tickets on Tuesday, the day of this frantic line-up.
Of course this was back in the time when the theatre had just one big screen and the building was one big space, with upstairs and downstairs areas.
This space lent itself to also host live music concerts.
Normie Rowe and Kamahl were regulars in the 1970s, while in the 1980s Australian Crawl and Goanna both played the venue at the height of their powers.
But perhaps the biggest name to play the Capitol was the one and only Roy Orbison.
The superstar American played there in 1975.
For a country city, Warrnambool has a strong connection to the film industry.
Films such as Oddball and Quigley Down Under were shot in the city, and also had premiere's at the Capitol Theatre.
Another special occasion was the Country Premiere of the famous Australian movie, Sunday Too Far Away.
The premiere was held in 1975 and attended by cast and crew, including Jack Thompson, who at the time was one of the biggest actors on the world stage.
Despite the grand nature of the theatre, an economically based decision to re-design it was made, and in 1994 the venue became home to three smaller viewing areas.
While the big screen was gone, the move did help bring more movies and at a time closer to the release date than had previously been possible with just one screen.
Drama hit the theatre in 2009 when a fire caused extensive damage, taking almost a year of repairs until the doors could be opened again and films were shown.
Since then, the theatre has continued to be an important place in what is Warrnambool.
It is steeped in history and charm and memories.
It remains a beloved place for the newest to the oldest generations, a place of entertainment and comfort, a place to lose yourself.
