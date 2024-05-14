South-west nurses set to close beds as part of statewide industrial action

Nurses and midwives at three south-west facilities will close one in four beds on Friday if an agreement with the state government is not met.
Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation members at South West Healthcare's Warrnambool Base Hospital, Portland District Health and Lyndoch Living are taking part in industrial action to try and secure a pay rise.
ANMF Victoria branch spokeswoman Lisa Fitzpatrck said stage two protected action was scheduled to start at 7am on Friday, May 17, 2024.
"Positive talks are continuing but at this stage we don't have an offer that would be acceptable to members or fix workforce casualisation," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
"We do need the wheels of government to start moving with a sense of urgency."
Stage two of the action includes the closure of one in four beds.
However, exemptions will apply to neo-natal and paediatric patients, haemodialysis patients, maternity patients, oncology patients, palliative care, terminations of pregnancy, intensive care units, coronary care units, and high dependency patients.
The action also includes cancelling one in four elective surgeries.
Exemptions include neo-natal and paediatric patients, terminations of pregnancy, emergency or priority diagnostic procedures where the primary purpose is to diagnose cancer, cardiac conditions and neurological conditions.
Exemptions also apply to a patient whose condition would deteriorate significantly within 24 hours if their surgery did not occur and the clinically optimum time for surgery must be considered before postponement.
Stage one of the industrial action, which was launched on May 7, includes a refusal to work overtime, administrative paperwork bans, messages on work car windows, stop work to post campaign messages on social media and talking to patients about the campaign.
Ms Fitzpatrick said the bans, while disruptive and inconvenient, would not impact patients.
"Nurses and midwives take industrial action as a last resort when no one is listening to them," she said.
Among the concerns are the increased casualisation of the workforce causing rostering challenges and contributing to hospital budget blowouts.
They are calling for a range of measures to retain, recruit and rebuild the workforce of early career and experienced nurses and midwives, new or improved financial incentives to reward working extra permanent hours and unpopular shifts, and financial disincentives for unpopular employer rostering practices such as redeployment, reliance on overtime and missed meal breaks.
"Hospital spending on unrostered and rostered overtime and agency nurses and midwives has doubled over the last four years alone; hospitals could save a bucketload of money if they rebuild their permanent workforce," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Last week, Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas said negotiations were progressing but any wage increases would have to be in line with the government's three per cent cap on public sector pay rises.
The union has previously rejected a three per cent pay rise with an annual $1500 payment.
