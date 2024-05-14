'Going out with a big hurrah': Response dog Ember's $50K retirement plan

Portland's crisis response dog Ember is retiring from her unique stair climbing career.
The Labrador is hoping to raise $50,000 to support emergency service workers with her final tilt up to the 28th floor of Melbourne's Crown Metropol Hotel on Saturday, September 7, 2024.
Leading firefighter and Ember's owner Natalie Brindle said they were hoping to outdo Ember's previous fundraising efforts.
"She's a bit of a fundraising powerhouse," Ms Brindle said.
"This will be her seventh Melbourne firefighter stair climb and the last.
"We're gonna go out with a big hurrah."
Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb is a charity event that sees firefighters climb 28 floors in up to 25kg of gear to raise money for Lifeline, Peter MacCallum Cancer Foundation and 000Foundation.
Ms Brindle said support for emergency service workers was much needed.
"First responders have high incidence of depression and anxiety and also high incidence of cancer," Ms Brindle said.
"It's kind of spurred us on to raise as much money as we can because (the charities) do an amazing job."
Starting her stair climbing career in 2018 Ember has become a celebrity in the stair climb community.
"Loves a bit of the limelight," Ms Brindle said.
"You just let her off and she takes off up the stairs so she doesn't even need any prompting.
"She never wins the actual race part of it because she stops and says hi... for pats and selfies."
Ember will continue to be involved in the stair climb as an event mascot.
People can donate at Ember's Firefighter climb page.
