Under the Auld Pump: Four-time premiership player's pigeon racing passion

SOUTH Warrnambool icon Darren Bolden carved a memorable football career. He goes Under the Auld Pump with TIM AULD.
AT A GLANCE
Born: Warrnambool, February 28, 1963.
Wife: Josie. Children: Kristie, Trent and Jeremy. Grandson: George.
Parents: Judy and Ken. Siblings: Tracey, Jan, Kerrie and Leigh.
Education: Warrnambool CBC until grade six and then I went to Warrnambool North Technical School.
Sporting highlight: Would have to be playing in four senior premierships with the South Warrnambool Football Netball Club.
It's well documented your nickname is Dags. How did the nickname come about?
I got it in grade two at school from Possum Kelly and it has just stayed with me ever since.
We'll talk about your deeds on the football field but there's another sport that your heavily involved in since you hung up the footy boots. Do you wish to talk about that sport?
Yes. I'm heavily involved in racing pigeons. I had pigeons when I was a youngster but gave them away for a few years because of footy commitments.
I've been back racing them for about 20 years and I'm a proud member of the Warrnambool Racing Pigeon Club. We have 16 members but only 12 members have flyers.
Sadly, our numbers have dwindled back over recent years as some have passed away. We're just hoping some more young people might get involved in the sport. It's interesting that in other areas of Australia the sport is really growing but down in this area our numbers haven't grown much in recent years.
Dags, when does the pigeon racing season start?
The first race of the season is on July 7 from Ararat to Warrnambool. We race each week for the next few months with the grand final race from Tibooburra up past Broken Hill on October 19.
I've got 65 racing pigeons and 20 breeders.
What's the first prize if you win the grand final race from Tibooburra?
It's $50 but the race is all about the honour and glory. I've been lucky enough to have won the race on three occasions and I'm the reigning winner of the race. I've had the bragging rights about winning the race among the other people with pigeons around the district.
Warrnambool's Paul Sheehan bred her and she sits proudly in the pigeon loft at home. She's called the Princess of the Loft. I'm not sure what has made her so good but to win the Tibooburra race made her extra special among the local pigeon enthusiasts.
I'll never forget last year's race from Tibooburra. It was a wet cold, wintry day down here even though it was in the middle of October. She never touched down in my loft until 3.28pm on the Sunday but a quick ring around and I soon found out she was the first pigeon back.
Pigeons are electronically timed when the fly back into the loft so everyone knows how long a pigeon took to get back home.
Dags, best of luck for the upcoming pigeon season. What about your working life. Where have you worked?
My working life started out doing an apprenticeship with a firm called A.C. Sheetmetal in Warrnambool. I worked there for four years before going up to Queensland.
The main part of my career working life centres around Nestles and the Warrnambool City Council. I worked at Nestles for 24 years before the business got sold.
It was a really sad day. I worked in the maintenance area of the factory all that time. I've got nothing but great memories of working at the factory. There were great people who worked at Nestles and I've got nothing but wonderful memories.
I then had 17 years working at the Warrnambool City Council. I worked in the drainage gang with a great bunch of people but left there eight months ago.
Let's talk about your footy career - four premierships with South Warrnambool make up part of an impressive resume. Where did your footy career begin?
I can still remember I was eight years old and used to go and watch Dennington play with my parents. I was invited to play in a game with other children at half-time and I just loved it.
I would have been nine years old and I joined up with South's under 15 reserves side. We used to play on the old Tech ground - I can still remember when the ground was half covered with water after heavy rain the night before.
I made my debut with South Warrnambool's under 18 side and I ended up winning the best and fairest in that season. In 1980, I played the first two games with the under 18s before playing in the Roosters' seniors side for the rest of the season.
The history books show Darren Bolden went on to play two games of VFL-AFL footy with Fitzroy in 1986. What are your memories of playing footy at the elite level?
My first senior game with Fitzroy was against Hawthorn. We had an upset win against the Hawks in that game and I kicked two goals. The next week we played against Richmond at the MCG.
My opponent was Jimmy Jess. I ended up playing a few more games with Fitzroy's reserves side before being asked to do pre-season training with Geelong in 1987.
I decided to head back home to play with South Warrnambool. The four senior premierships with South Warrnambool are very special but with an ounce of luck it might have been five premierships.
I was lucky enough to have played in nine HFNL grand finals and won four. On the other hand, Koroit's Brendan Dobson, who was a champion player with the Saints, never played in a grand final so I've been really lucky.
Let's talk about a couple of players who played with South Warrnambool back in the era when you played, namely Shorty Anderson and Tony Russell. How do you rate their careers at South Warrnambool?
They were both incredible footballers for the Roosters. I would have to say Shorty Anderson is the best player that I played with in my 278-game career with the Roosters. Shorty was a fierce competitor who was never beaten while Tony was a sensational mark and kick for goal.
Do you still watch South Warrnambool play?
Yes. I'm a keen fan. I usually get along to games with some of the old players. The game has changed a lot over the years but it's still great to see the Roosters winning games and premierships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.