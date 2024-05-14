Portland man pleads not guilty to 11 sex charges dating back decades

A Portland man has pleaded not guilty to 11 sex charges allegedly involving five incidents with a young girl between 1970 and 1982.
Ralph McElhinney, 70, is currently standing trial in the Warrnambool County Court.
A jury was impanelled on Monday, May 13, 2024 and heard opening addresses from prosecutor Danielle Guesdon and Mr McElhinney's barrister Jennifer Clark on Tuesday morning.
Mr McElhinney has pleaded not guilty to six counts of indecent assault of a female, four counts of indecent assault and a single charge of carnal knowledge of a girl aged between 10 and 16 years.
Ms Guesdon said in her opening address it would be alleged by the complainant she was between four and five years old when she was first sexually assaulted at a Portland beach.
At the time of the second alleged incident, the complainant said she was about eight years old.
The allegations include inappropriate touching, intimate contact, penetration and that Mr McElhinney had sex with the girl.
Ms Guesdon said it would be alleged the complainant did not immediately tell anyone what happened but disclosures started three years after the last incident and were made to a number of people.
She made a complaint to police in August 2019 and Mr McElhinney was arrested by police on February 10, 2020.
He denied all the allegations in a tape recorded interview which will be played to the jury during the trial.
Ms Cark said that in dispute was that any sexual assault was committed.
She said the jury would hear the taped interview and Mr McElhinney's denials.
The prosecution had to prove each element of each of the 11 charges beyond reasonable doubt, she said.
"You'll hear him deny the allegations, he refers to them as rubbish," she said.
Ms Clark said the evidence of the complainant would be crucial and she asked jury members to assess the complainant's credibility and reliability.
The trial continues.
