Emmanuel College theatre set to come alive with the sound of music

Excitement is building ahead of opening night of Emmanuel College's production of The Sound of Music.
Ruby Nelson, who plays Maria, said she was thrilled to be playing the lead role.
"It's an amazing opportunity and I'm so grateful to have the chance to work with such an amazing cast," she said.
The 15-year-old has previously had roles in Emmanuel College's Frozen JR and The Holiday Actors' Legally Blonde.
Miss Nelson said she loved the movie.
"I love watching it and I love all the songs," she said.
Noah Sabo, who plays a goat in the production, said he had loved every moment of being involved in the production.
"The Sound of Music and the Emmanuel production are amazing," he said.
"You meet great people with great personalities.
"It's just like a big family."
Emmanuel College principal Peter Morgan said he was excited ahead of the production of the much-loved film, which tells the inspiring story of Maria Augusta Trapp, a nun in training who becomes the governess to the seven children of the stern captain Von Trapp.
"'The Sound of Music is one of my all-time favourite films," Mr Morgan said.
"It just makes you feel good. And now The Sound of Music comes to the stage at Emmanuel College.
"I wish the cast members a wonderful time extending themselves beyond their comfort zone and making new friends and memories in the process.
"Life is so much better with music and theatre."
Producer Megan Davies said rehearsals were going well.
"There is excitement brewing as we get closer to opening night," she said.
"Everyone is really focused and committed to doing their very best.
"Watch out for a cheeky goat."
The cast will perform four shows - matinee and evening performances - from Friday, May 17 to Sunday, May 19 at the college's Wyton Theatre.
Tickets are available at Emmanuel College's website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.