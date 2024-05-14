'They miss it': Council urged to take lead and revive Fun4Kids Festival

Warrnambool should revive the popular Fun4Kids Festival and councillor Otha Akoch says he hopes community support for the idea will see get it off the ground again.
The city council called time on the long-running festival in 2018, but Cr Akoch said it was time to bring it back.
"Not only Fun4Kids but the Multicultural Festival," he said.
Cr Akoch has discussed his views with colleagues and directors, and said it was good for the council, as the leader of the city, to take the reins and organise events instead of leaving it to individuals.
"I want to see Fun4Kids return for Warrnambool," he said.
"This is my personal view about it.
"I do see it as something really valuable."
Cr Akoch said people often talked to him about the Fun4Kids Festival which ended in 2018 after a 19-year run. "They miss it," he said.
He said children had always looked forward to Fun4Kids, and he had made sure he never missed it.
Cr Akoch said he understood that from a council point of view it was expensive and it needed to have a budget to run it.
He said hopefully support to revive the festival gained momentum which would see it happen again.
"When we talk about community events, it should include all of us, even kids. Kids are the most important to engage and have a sense of community and coming together," he said.
But Fun4Kids was one event, he said, that crossed all generations with even older people volunteering their time to run the activities.
Cr Akoch said when it ended after 19 years it was a big loss.
He said the council could apply for funding to support a revived festival.
While he expected it might have to start small, Mr Akoch said it could be rebuilt over time to make it bigger and bigger each year.
"To have a community coming together is helpful in many ways - economic and for mental health," he said.
"Human beings are social beings. Coming together is something good.
"It's really good to see the community celebrating the diversity, celebrating togetherness."
Cr Akoch said people would come from everywhere to attend Fun4Kids which was a major boost to the economy.
"I see it as something that should continue," he said.
"The cost can be high but the benefits can be higher than the costs.
"Warrnambool is one of the cities people love to come to. It's good if they can come and do something fun that gives them some memories for years to come."
Cr Akoch said there was support for a revived festival but the "problem was the budget".
"It's not an easy task. It's really difficult. It needs people committed to do it," he said.
Cr Akoch said he hadn't yet decided whether to run for another term of council.
He said he had stood for council this term as his way of giving back to the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.