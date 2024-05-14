All-time high: Food Share set to distribute 200 tonnes of food in 2024

Western District Food Share is expected to distribute 200 tonnes of food to people in need in 2024.
This would be a 12 per cent increase on 2023, when 181 tonnes of fresh, frozen and pantry food was distributed from the organisation's Warrnambool warehouse.
Western District Food Share executive officer Amanda Hennessy said demand was at an all-time high.
"We experienced a 12 per cent increase on demand in 2023 and we are projecting a 12 per cent increase this year," Ms Hennessy said.
She said demand had risen since the COVID-19 pandemic and had not dropped off.
Ms Hennessy welcomed the $1.5 million funding to be shared between six regional food hubs that was announced in last week's state budget.
"It was wonderful to see that the state budget included a total of $3.5 million for strengthening food security across Victoria which includes operations of six Regional Food Relief Hubs ($1.5 million allocation)," she said.
"The Regional Food Security Alliance (RFSA), of which we are a founding member, has been lobbying government for support."
She said she was pleased the state government had recognised demand for food relief was at an all-time high.
Ms Hennessy said while details of the funding were yet to be confirmed, it was believed it would be provided to help with the operational costs of the hubs.
"As a regional food hub with 100 volunteers and three part-time staff we have complex operational costs including overheads such as 24/7 refrigeration, warehouse and business operations, logistics and fleet costs, volunteer recruitment and training, rent, wages and food safety and packaging costs, to name a few," she said.
Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the funding announcement came after extensive lobbying to ensure the state government understood that regional Victorians were hungry and struggling too.
"I know that no one has worked harder than Western District Foodshare to see this result and I have been with them every step of the way advocating directly to the minister and through the parliament, highlighting the need for certainty of funding."
Ms Britnell said food insecurity had risen from 5 per cent in 2011 to 8 per cent in 2020 and 23 per cent in 2022 across the state.
"With the cost of living now at crisis point I am told that families and individuals who have never before had to rely on support from food services are reaching out to groups such as food share to help feed their families," she said.
"Without the efforts of food share, thousands of people in South West Coast would go hungry and this is something I have repeatedly highlighted to the Victorian Labor government."
