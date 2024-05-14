Rising stars to taste life at renowned American tennis academy

A pair of budding south-west tennis players with US college aspirations have been afforded a golden opportunity to taste tennis in America later this year.
Koroit's Isaac Brian and Warrnambool's Adele McNamara have been picked, along with 10 players from Melbourne, to attend a two-week camp in September at the John Newcombe Tennis Ranch in Texas.
The 12 junior talents will experience day-to-day life at the academy, where, under the guidance of high-level tennis coaches, they will train and play for five hours each day.
They will also visit a number of American colleges with tennis programs and tour their facilities.
The teenage duo, who alongside Ben Spencer and Eve Wear formed the South West under 18 team that won its division at a Bendigo tournament in April, were thrilled to be heading to America.
"I'm super excited," McNamara, 14, told The Standard.
"I've always wanted to go to America and for tennis it's a great combo."
Both players harbour ambitions to play US college tennis once they finish school, with Brian, 16, declaring it "the dream".
Melbourne-based coach Jason Lindeman, who is one of the coaches accompanying the players, said the tour would expose them to the various opportunities available to tennis players.
"(It's) such a good opportunity for these kids to use their tennis to travel, meet people, expose them to college tennis and hopefully then motivate them to keep training and stay in tennis," he said.
"The whole idea of college tennis is if they maintain their study and their tennis they can pick up a scholarship, a part scholarship or a full scholarship to continue their education in the states.
"Getting a degree from an American college and you getting to play tennis for another three or four years is a great opportunity. They come back to Australia hopefully with a college degree, they're HECS-free."
Players heading on the tour will be conducting various fundraisers in the lead-up to help cover the cost of the trip.
