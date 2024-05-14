HFNL round five stats: Midfield move paying off for 'elusive' footballer

A decision to give a talented small forward more midfield minutes is being justified.
Koroit premiership player Jyron Neave is playing a key role for the Saints in 2024.
He gathered a Hampden league-high 41 disposals in round five on Saturday, May 11.
Neave took 14 marks, laid six tackles and had four clearances in the Saints' win against Portland at Victoria Park. He also kicked a goal.
He is averaging 19 touches a game across the first five rounds.
Koroit coach Chris McLaren said the club was thrilled with Neave's performances in the engine room after a strong pre-season.
"He definitely played on the ball last year but it was maybe 70-30 forward last year whereas this time it is the other way," he said.
"He's been attending a lot more stoppages and (having more) midfield minutes than in the past.
"The thing that made him such a good player when he was a forward - and I speak to our younger small forwards and mids about it - is he's so clean.
"He is a one-touch player, he doesn't fumble very often and he's extremely elusive, he can get out of tricky situations."
Koroit teammate Mac Petersen was also prominent with 39 disposals, six tackles and a goal.
Midfielders to rack up disposals and kick goals in round five included Portland dynamic duo Lochie Huppatz and Toby Jennings.
Huppatz, still battling the lingering effects of a knee injury, collected 37 touches, had eight clearances, laid nine tackles and booted two goals.
Jennings kicked three goals and had 10 clearances from his 31 disposals.
McLaren saw the Portland pair close up and admired their work rate.
"Huppo kicked a couple of stoppage goals whereas Toby can get his in different ways, he's so good in the air for a midfielder. He can get forward and mark the ball," he said.
VFL-listed Archie Stevens had 37 disposals (nine clearances, six tackles and three goals) in a best-on-ground performance for South Warrnambool.
Other round five statistical highlights included Dan Nicholson (South Warrnambool) who had 35 possessions and kicked a goal, Cobden's Daniel Watson finished with 37 disposals and teammate Alfie Armstrong 20 touches, 10 marks and three goals.
North Warrnambool Eagles duo Luke Wines (37 disposals) and Jackson Grundy (32) were prolific as were Terang Mortlake quartet Scott Carlin (33), Will Berryman (32), Joe Arundell (31) and Max Lower (31).
Matt Sully had 31 touches for Port Fairy.
