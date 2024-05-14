Bizarre historical items to set tongues wagging in quirky new display

Puzzling historical items which have even the experts scratching their heads will soon be the subject of a quirky display at the Warrnambool Library.
Warrnambool and District Historical Society's Janet Macdonald said the group was keen to hear residents' thoughts when the display opened at 10am on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
She said some of the items were believed to have come from the old Warrnambool museum which was started by Joseph Archibald in the 1870s.
"People in the late Victorian era were into clutter and collecting things if they travelled, all sorts of stuff," Ms Macdonald said.
"People would just deposit things at his museum and some of the items we have here might be from there."
Other quirky items include a hand-wound massager, a customised walking stick, wartime pigeon messenger book and 'Chinese puzzle'.
But she said one item was particularly strange.
"I think it's for stirring, it's obviously homemade and perhaps water goes in to turn it around but it's a complete mystery," Ms Macdonald said.
"We hope someone might have a suggestion as to what it is."
While other items include a Gunter's chain, used for measuring streets, and a sugar bowl made from a howitzer shell, Ms Macdonald encouraged visitors to bring unusual objects from their own collections.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.