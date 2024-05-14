'Magical thing': Eric Bogle still rockin' and on his way to Warrnambool

"While the magic is still happening, I'll keep on playing."
The hearts of music lovers everywhere are singing after hearing this quote from legendary performer Eric Bogle.
Despite some suggesting he may be about to embark on a farewell tour, Bogle assured The Standard he was far from done.
"When you are on the stage and you are in total sync with your band and the audience, it is a magical thing," Bogle said.
"It doesn't happen every concert, sometimes it might only be every 10 concerts, but when the moment comes I know this is my place."
At 79, Bogle is a veteran of the industry but retains the energy and passion to keep hitting the stage.
He does not call his upcoming gigs a tour, preferring to call them shows he is playing in places he enjoys performing.
"Age isn't something I think about too much, I enjoy what I'm doing and that's all that matters," Bogle said.
"I've played the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool a few times now and it's a lovely venue.
"There is always a good roll-up and an eager audience to play to which is nice.
"Of course I've played the Port Fairy Folk Festival a number of times which was good fun."
Bogle admits he prefers the concert setting of theatres to the "soundbite" performances that come with festivals.
"I'm a storyteller so that suits the theatre crowd, they are there to see you," he said.
"Festival crowds have plenty of options, they jump from tent to tent, it's the nature of the event.
"At the theatre shows it's easier to make those emotional connections with the audience."
Bogle was born in Scotland and shot to fame in 1971 with his iconic track "And The Band Played Waltzing Matilda".
As well as his performance skills, Bogle is highly regarded for his songwriting, with Joan Baez, The Fureys and The Pogues having covered his songs.
Bogle will play the Lighthouse Theatre in Warrnambool on August 25.
Tickets are on sale and moving quickly.
