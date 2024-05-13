The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Watch talented Hampden league footballer fly for a special mark

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated May 14 2024 - 11:02am, first published 9:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koroit footballer Connor Byrne is playing a key role for the Saints. Picture by Anthony Brady
Koroit footballer Connor Byrne is playing a key role for the Saints. Picture by Anthony Brady

SOMETIMES one special effort can turn a team's fortunes around.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Sports journalist with an interest in feature reporting. Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.