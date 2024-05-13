Watch talented Hampden league footballer fly for a special mark

SOMETIMES one special effort can turn a team's fortunes around.
Connor Byrne produced one such moment for Koroit in its Hampden league round five clash against Portland on Saturday, May 11, 2024.
The Saints had struggled to shrug off the persistent Tigers who were chasing their first win of the season.
Byrne, who starred for Coates Talent League side GWV Rebels last year, helped lift the Saints' morale nearing three-quarter-time when he rose to take an eye-catching mark in the Victoria Park goal square.
It was a moment which put a smile on Koroit coach Chris McLaren's face.
"He took an absolute hanger on the three-quarter-time siren," he said.
Koroit, down one point at the final change, went on to kick six unanswered goals in the fourth term for a 12.14 (86) to 8.1 (49) win. It was its third victory from five matches to start the 2024 season.
Byrne finished with two goals and 11 marks from 27 disposals.
The fourth-placed Saints host second-placed North Warrnambool Eagles in round six on Saturday, May 18.
