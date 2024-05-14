Meet the 14-year-old earning Hampden league open netball court time

KOROIT is not averse to giving young netballers a run in its top team.
Chloe Gleeson, at just 14, is the latest to embrace her opportunity.
The midcourter is following the likes of Indi O'Connor and Shelby O'Sullivan, who were 12 and 13 respectively when they debuted, in playing Hampden open grade in their early teens.
Gleeson played her first game last season.
"I remember it was against Port Fairy and I came on in the last quarter for four to five minutes," she said.
"It was nerve-racking but also exciting."
Gleeson is now earning more opportunities under first-year open coach Danielle McInerney.
She is eligible for 15 and under netball but has moved up to the Saints' 17 and under team too.
"I just want to improve and keep going and take on all the advice I get," she said of her goals for the remainder of the 2024 season.
"Danza (McInerney) is my coach for 17s and is also coaching open and there's also the experienced players, they always give you feedback and it's really nice.
"I think we are doing really well, everyone is doing their part and it's just a really good environment to be around."
The Emmanuel College student - one of four siblings - can be thrown into multiple roles on the court.
"My favourite position is wing attack and second is probably centre," she said.
"I rather just attacking, it's what I find easier, and centre you get to do both (attack and defend)."
The year nine student is also part of Emmanuel College's netball academy which runs three times a week.
Nirranda's Sophie Adams runs the program.
"It's just a bit of fitness and touch," Gleeson, who also enjoys doing textiles at school, said.
Sport is a big part of the teenager's after-school schedule too.
She plays basketball for Warrnambool's squad program and football with Koroit's new under 15 girls team which plays each Sunday in the Western Victoria Female Football League.
The midfielder started her football journey with South Warrnambool before crossing to her home club this year.
