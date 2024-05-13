Cash in your pocket: Your morning news

Predicting a budget is like forecasting the weather so I won't be going out on any limbs with what I think it will contain. But we already know the government will push on with stage three tax cuts that will kick in on July 1. All 13.6 million taxpayers will receive a boost. Anyone earning $45,000 will get a tax cut of $804 a year, someone earning $73,000 will be $1500 better off and anyone on $100,000 will receive a cut of $2179.

