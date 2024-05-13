Cash in your pocket: Your morning news

Welcome to Tuesday!
It's editor Greg Best with your morning news headlines.
All eyes will be on Parliament House in Canberra tonight where Treasurer Jim Chalmers hands down the federal government's budget for next financial year.
Predicting a budget is like forecasting the weather so I won't be going out on any limbs with what I think it will contain. But we already know the government will push on with stage three tax cuts that will kick in on July 1. All 13.6 million taxpayers will receive a boost. Anyone earning $45,000 will get a tax cut of $804 a year, someone earning $73,000 will be $1500 better off and anyone on $100,000 will receive a cut of $2179.
Wannon MP Dan Tehan wants to see more cost of living pressure relief, especially for energy bills. You can stay up to date with the budget tonight after 7.30pm on our website, standard.net.au
Should Warrnambool reinvent its hit Fun4Kids Festival? One councillor raised it during discussion about a new events policy for the city. The festival was originally created to fill a gap in the city's events calendar and bring much-needed tourism to the region during winter school holidays. But in 2018, after 19 years, the council announced the show wouldn't go on because of rising costs and declining ticket sales.
E-scooters are becoming popular on our roads but, according to police, many riders don't know the rules governing their use. Did you know you have to be 16 years old or older to ride one on the roads?
