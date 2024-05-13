The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Court hears of alleged family violence in presence of young child

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
May 13 2024 - 3:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Court hears of alleged family violence in presence of young child
Court hears of alleged family violence in presence of young child

An 18-year-old man accused of assaults in a family violence setting and in front of a young child has been bailed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.