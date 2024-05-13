Court hears of alleged family violence in presence of young child

An 18-year-old man accused of assaults in a family violence setting and in front of a young child has been bailed.
The man, who cannot legally be named, made a successful bail application in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on May 13, 2024.
The court heard the man was already on summons to appear in a different court charged with serious assault allegations, including choking his then pregnant partner.
Then on May 11 he allegedly assaulted the same woman in a car and then threatened to harm her while she was holding her young child.
Police also allege the man damaged property at a south-west home and at one stage pulled out a knife which a witness prised from his hands.
A magistrate said reasons for granting bail included the man's youth, stable accommodation and strong family support.
The man will be released from custody to appear in court again on June 7.
The Standard recently reported family violence incidents with a child present had spiked 33 per cent in five years.
Victoria Police family violence command Assistant Commissioner Lauren Callaway said at the time children who "witness violence in the home, or see one parent being completely controlled by another, suffer stress and anxiety from the experience".
"We cannot assume that the trauma of family violence is something children just get over eventually, when the facts show the opposite," she said.
In an unrelated case a Warrnambool district man, who was on bail for allegedly assaulting his mother, has appeared in court charged with breaching a family violence intervention order.
The court heard the man breached the order by attending a property he was prohibited from.
He was arrested at the weekend, charged with the breach and faced the Warrnambool court on Monday.
The man started a bail application which was adjourned until Thursday, May 16, in order for his defence to obtain more documentation.
He was remanded in custody until that date.
In Warrnambool, the incident rate of family violence is well above that of Victoria.
Police data shows reported incidents in the city jumped 18.5 per cent in the past 12 months - equating to more than two family violence acts committed every day.
