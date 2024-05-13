Mental health beds delay: Clients need help, not jail sentence, says lawyer

A delay in an additional five acute mental health beds for Warrnambool will result in more people going to jail, according to lawyer Ian Pugh.
Mr Pugh said a number of his clients suffered from mental health issues.
"The criminal justice system is having to pick them up when they should be in the mental health system," he said.
He said the region desperately needed additional mental health beds. The Standard has previously revealed five extra acute mental health beds for Warrnambool's South West Healthcare won't be delivered until July 2025, two years behind schedule.
Drug use can often be related to a person suffering from a mental health issue, he said.
"People commit crimes to get more drugs and then it's a revolving door in and out of prison," Mr Pugh said.
He said not only did people with mental health issues need help, sending them to prison instead of a treatment facility was resulting in huge costs for taxpayers.
"It costs the taxpayer more to put someone in prison - about $300,000 a year," Mr Pugh said.
"It would be better to put the money into community mental health and drug rehabilitation facilities."
Mr Pugh said this would not only ensure people got the treatment they need, it would help reduce the rate of crime across the south-west.
Mr Pugh said he was also disappointed The Lookout alcohol and drug residential rehabilitation centre had been overlooked for funding in the state budget.
"There is no long-term drug rehab in the south-west and the rehab facilities in Geelong are full," Mr Pugh said.
"My clients get off the drugs in prison and then they get out and end up going back because they're back on drugs," Mr Pugh said.
He said a lack of a residential rehab facility in the south-west amounted to "postcode injustice".
"The majority of my clients want to get help," Mr Pugh said.
"It also affects the criminal justice system because there are more and more people going to prison for drug-related offences."
