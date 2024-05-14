Push-up target reflects 3249 Australian lives lost to suicide in 2022

SOUTH Warrnambool is flexing its muscle on the netball court as the Hampden league's all-conquering reigning premier.
Now it's putting in the hard yards off it to help spread mental health awareness.
Roosters Ally Mellblom and teammates Hollie Phillips and Meg Carlin are among south-west residents committing to the Push-Up Challenge.
Lifeline Geelong South West Victoria is encouraging others to join in Australia's largest mental health fitness event.
Participants will target 3249 push-ups across 24 days in June, "putting the spotlight on the tragic number of lives lost to suicide in Australia in 2022".
The number of daily push-ups will change to reflect a vital mental health fact.
"We are very much looking forward to not only connecting as a club while doing the challenge but also learning more mental health together," Mellblom said.
"We feel it's a great way to break down any stigma still attached to talking about how we feel."
Participants can set their own push-up goal if the 3249 target is too steep. The challenge can also be done as sit-ups, squats or tailored exercises, with progress tracked through a dedicated app.
Lifeline community engagement coordinator Daniel O'Keefe hoped to see local businesses, gyms, clubs and schools tackle the challenge.
"The Push-Up Challenge is a great opportunity for Australians to talk about their mental health, learn how to best support each other and recognise when they might need to put their own hand up for help," he said.
"Locals have had so much fun pushing up and learning about mental health with us for the past three years, so we can't wait to do it all again in 2024.
"Just like Lifeline's services, The Push-Up Challenge is for everybody, connecting people through the trans-formative power of exercise while empowering them with ways they can make a positive difference in their lives and those around them.
"Funds raised through The Push-Up Challenge will support our services to be there for anyone, anytime, whatever the reason."
Register at thepushupchallenge.com.au.
If you, or someone you know, is in need of support, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or lifeline.org.au
